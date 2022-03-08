Voyager 2021 media awards
Bucket list of Whakatāne 3-year-old battling cancer includes helicopter ride, kindy visit

5 minutes to read
Cancer battler Tu Hillman, 3, sitting in a V8 supercar with his Nana Vaughan and mother Abbey looking on. INSET: Tu in hospital. Photos / Paul Taylor / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

A Bay of Plenty mother and father are desperately trying to fulfil their 3-year-old son's bucket list of dreams before he dies of cancer.

Riding in a helicopter, going for a spin in a sports

