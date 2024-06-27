While trucks up to 50 tonnes could also use Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, high-productivity motor vehicles (HPMV) have had to use SH12 and SH14 through Dargaville, adding hours onto truck driver’s trips.

Waipu resident Cho Yun was on the upgraded Brynderwyn Hills yesterday and said he liked what he saw and was excited to use the road.

Waipu Resident Cho Yun said he was relieved the Brynderwyns have reopened and looked forward to shorter drives to Auckland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“My family and I go to Auckland once a month, which wasn’t possible with the closure. We stopped going because the detour was too long and too windy. My wife and son would get car sick.”

“We go to Auckland for weekend visits, there is not much to do in Waipu, and now we can continue going.”

Yun was driving from Waipu to Silverdale and hauling a load of goods with a trailer, which he said, “I would not have done the trip on the detour with this load.”

Whangārei resident Teresa Heta will be making her way back from Auckland to Whangārei on Sunday and will see the upgrades.

“After four months of driving the beautiful coastline of Mangawhai, Langs and Waipu, you will be missed. I will have to detour myself every now and then to come back through. But for now, I cannot wait to come up and over our beautiful Brynderwyns. There is just something magical about coming over the top and looking into Whangarei Harbour.”

In a statement, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) confirmed the opening and said roadworkers would continue to work on the road behind the safety barriers.

”We’ve created a shoulder space, stabilised the hillside, and moved an initial 180,000 cubic metres of soil, followed by a further 60,000 following the slips in late April. The shoulder space we’ve created means that in future roadworkers can work on repairing the road without lengthy closures.”

Work will continue on the Brynderwyns. Photo / Michael Cunningham

NZTA said the road was now more reliable for Northland.

“The huge amount of earth cut away, the levels (benches) made in the hillside, and the piles and retaining walls we’ve installed will help the road withstand the next severe weather event. That’s vital for your communities and businesses, including freight and tourism.

”Temporary speed limits are in place ans NZTA will be laying the final layer of asphalt across the full width of the road in late spring when the weather is warmer and drier to ensure quality and durability of the seal.

“The current surface on the newly-created shoulder is an interim surface until we add this final layer.”

Traffic flowing through the reopened Brynderwyn Hills. Photo / Michael Cunningham

An NZIER survey of 800 Northland businesses found the cost of the Brynderwyns closing was $3.3m to $14.6m per day in business costs and losses.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown also welcomed the reopening following what he called critical recovery and maintenance works.

“Northlanders, local businesses, drivers, and freight operators will be relieved to have this important lifeline open. The Government thanks them for their patience as these critical works have been carried out.

“I thank the more than 900 workers, many of them Northlanders, that have worked day and night on site in very difficult and challenging conditions to get this critical route reopened as soon as possible.

“Northland has had a tough time with road closures, delays, and more recently, power disruptions. The Government has worked with Northlanders and agencies to respond to these challenges facing the region.”

Brynderwyn Hills State Highway 1 open in time for Matariki long weekend. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“We know that the Brynderwyns is a crucial connection to and from Northland for both people and freight, so getting it opened has been a priority.

“With the road opening tonight, I want to encourage all New Zealanders once again to support, visit, and explore everything that Northland has to offer.”

Dom Kalasih, interim chief executive of Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand, said the delays affected the industry and they are relieved at the reopening.

“The delays cost the economy millions of dollars and not only was that a direct additional cost it also meant that workers and their work days and schedules were disrupted. But the transport industry is a resilient bunch, they just got on with it.”

He said while he has not yet seen the upgrade he was looking froward to it.

“We have faith that it is better.”