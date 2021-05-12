Brother of Comanchero gang president jailed

In June Operation Rider saw $650,000 worth of assets restrained after multiple properties were raided across Auckland. Video / Supplied

The brother of the Comanchero gang president has been jailed after moving to New Zealand to help his deported sibling.

Vetekina Naufahu admitted to money laundering and possessing ecstasy, and is the latest Comanchero member to be sentenced after massive police raids in 2019.

The 35-year-old acknowledged and smiled at his supporters at the High Court in Auckland today, as he turned up in his club's black and gold colours.

Pasilika Naufahu, Comanchero MC president in New Zealand. Photo / Brett Phibbs

There was an unusually strong police and security presence at the court, where it was heard Naufahu emigrated from Australia to help his deported younger brother.

His younger brother is Pasilika Naufahu, the motorcycle club's jailed New Zealand president.

On August 20 last year, the elder brother pleaded guilty to money laundering and participating in an organised criminal group, just weeks before his trial was due to start.

Vetekina Naufahu admitted the purchase of his late-model Range Rover was an outcome of money laundering. Photo / Supplied

The money laundering charge related to a Range Rover and the organised crime charge carried a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Disgraced lawyer Andrew Simpson set up trusts for the Naufahus.

Naufahu's defence counsel Ron Mansfield today said the money laundering charge of $70,000 was minor, when compared to other Comanchero defendants.

The Crown claimed Vetekina Naufahu was a senior gang member but Mansfield disputed that.

Justice Graham Lang sentenced Naufahu to two years in jail.

