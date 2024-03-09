Emergency services responded to a crash that brought down power lines over Brookfields Rd on Saturday night.

Emergency services responded to a crash that brought down power lines over Brookfields Rd on Saturday night.

A crash that brought down powerlines over a Hawke’s Bay road on Saturday night left four people injured, one seriously, and cut power to more than 100 homes.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said firefighters responded to a crash involving a car hitting a power pole on Brookfields Rd about 10.10pm.

The spokeswoman said the downed power lines kept one person inside the car for some time.

A Unison spokesperson said 55 customers were still affected by the outage on Sunday morning, down from a total of 131 on Saturday night.

“Crews were on site quickly and are currently making repairs, the estimated restoration is around 12.00pm today,” the spokesperson said.

A police spokesman said the road was blocked because of the downed lines on the road but was unable to confirm when the road reopened, although police had closed the job by 12.40am.

The spokesman said power at one nearby home was reportedly affected.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they assessed and treated four people.

One in a minor condition was treated at the scene, while one in a minor condition, one in a moderate condition, and one in a serious condition were assessed and treated at the scene, and transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

MORE TO COME