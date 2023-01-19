Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Brooke van Velden: Our roading infrastructure needs fixing asap

By Brooke van Velden
4 mins to read
The condition of our state highways isn't acceptable. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The condition of our state highways isn't acceptable. Photo / Michael Cunningham

I’m travelling to Taupō this week to spend a few days with my grandma. I can’t wait to open the front door and be greeted with the warmth of her smile, hug, and the same

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand