A broken-down truck has caused traffic frustration on the expressway.

A broken-down truck has caused traffic frustration on the expressway.

A broken-down truck on the Napier-Hastings expressway caused frustrations for southbound traffic on Thursday morning.

Police were notified of the incident just before 8am where a truck had broken down and blocked traffic on the overbridge just before the Meeanee Rd on ramp in Taradale.

Police confirmed that contractors were notified and would be attending to the incident.