Jeannine Ball (left) with her mother-in-law Lynda Ball. Both were killed following a two-vehicle crash on January 5.

Grieving friends and colleagues have spoken of their ‘’profound loss’' after a woman and her mother-in-law died in a road smash in Taupō.

Jeannine Ball, 51, of Reporoa, and Lynda Ball, 76, of Taupō, were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Broadlands Rd on January 5. Their names were released on Tuesday.

There has been an outpouring of grief and tributes for the two women from shocked friends including a representative from Lynda’s former employer and others connected to the Ball whanau.

Adith Almeida, general manager at Millennium Hotel & Resort Manuels Taupo, where Lynda Ball worked for 24 years, described the former colleague as a “cherished part of the Manuels family”.

Almeida said the news of the deaths had “deeply affected” everyone at Resort Manuels Taupo.

“It is a profound loss, not only for our team but for the wider community. We have seen numerous tributes on social media, reflecting the incredible person Lynda was and the positive influence she had on those around her.

“Lynda served in our Food and Beverage department with unwavering dedication. For 24 remarkable years, her expertise, dedication, and warm personality greatly contributed to the success and the ambience of our hotel.”

Almeida said Lynda’s “exceptional” ability to connect with guests and staff was ‘‘unparalleled’' and enriched the establishment immeasurably.

“As we mourn, we also celebrate the legacy Lynda leaves behind - a legacy of kindness, excellence, and an unwavering commitment to her profession and colleagues.

“We at Millennium Hotel & Resort Manuels Taupo stand in solidarity with everyone mourning this immense loss. We are committed to honouring Lynda’s legacy in the best way we know - by continuing to uphold the values and standards she exemplified during her time with us,” Almeida said.

Meanwhile, a message posted on the Nukis Boxing Gym Facebook page reads: “All of us @Nuki’s Boxing Gym would like to express our deepest condolences and love to Jayden & the Ball family, who have been a major part of our “Nuki’s Family.

“Our love and thoughts are with you all at this time, at the tragic loss of your Mother & Nana. Such beautiful people. To the wider boxing community, the services are expected at the end of the coming week here in Taupo. We’ll all here for you -Jayden, Kev, Josh & Wills. And families xxxx BIG HUGS.”

The Rotorua Daily Post has been told that the Ball family including son Jayden have been associated with the Taupō gym for more than a decade.

A page on the fundraising platform Givealittle has been set up by a family friend who described Jeannine as “an incredible woman with a big heart, who was loved by many and has left many broken hearts behind.

“We are all shattered by the sudden loss of the beloved Jeannine Ball.

“This page has been created to hopefully help relieve some financial strain during this hard time. This family not only lost 1 but 2 family members in this accident.”

The page was described as being set up for friends, family and loved ones who wished to give a koha to the bereaved family and would help the family financially with the funeral service and associated costs.

The Ball family has been approached for comment.

Notices published on the Taupō Funeral Services Facebook page for both women say funerals will be held on Saturday in Taupō.

Both women are described as cherished wives, sisters, mothers and grandmothers “tragically taken” from their family and friends.

Jeannine’s notice says she was originally from North Wales.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, police said in a statement.

“Our inquiries have shown that one of the cars involved in the crash was travelling in a line of several vehicles,” Taupō road policing manager Senior Sergeant Jason Henderson said at the time of the incident.

“The drivers or occupants of those vehicles may not have been aware of the collision but may have crucial information that could assist police.

“So far we have spoken with the occupant of one of the vehicles and would like to hear from the others in the line of traffic or anyone who was travelling on Broadlands Rd, near White Rd and the PermaPine timber mill, about this time.”

For drivers unfamiliar with the area, Henderson said it had several distinctive signs for Landcorp and Wairakei Estate on the roadside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz – clicking “update report”.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.







