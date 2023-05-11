Scene of the crash on Broadlands Rd. Photo / NZME

Cows were injured on the road after the trailer of a stock truck rolled near Taupō this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash in Broadlands Rd about 4km west of White Rd, about 9.20am.

A stock truck’s trailer has rolled and was blocking both lanes, she said.

A reporter at the scene said there were very badly injured cows on the road and some possibly had died.

He said the living stock had been moved into neighbouring paddocks.

There were no reports of injuries to the driver.

Ambulance services and the council had been notified, the police spokeswoman said.

More to come.