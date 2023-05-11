Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Broadlands Rd crash: Cows injured on road after stock truck’s trailer rolls near Taupō

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
Scene of the crash on Broadlands Rd. Photo / NZME

Scene of the crash on Broadlands Rd. Photo / NZME

Cows were injured on the road after the trailer of a stock truck rolled near Taupō this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash in Broadlands Rd about 4km west of White Rd, about 9.20am.

A stock truck’s trailer has rolled and was blocking both lanes, she said.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A reporter at the scene said there were very badly injured cows on the road and some possibly had died.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

He said the living stock had been moved into neighbouring paddocks.

There were no reports of injuries to the driver.

Ambulance services and the council had been notified, the police spokeswoman said.

More to come.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand