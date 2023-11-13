Bridges and crossings flooded - Fiji braces for cyclone

The forecast path shown above is the Nadi's best estimate of the cyclone's future movement and intensity. There is always some uncertainty associated with tropical cyclone forecasting and the grey zone indicates the range of likely tracks. Photo / Fiji Meteorological Service, RNZ

The forecast path shown above is the Nadi's best estimate of the cyclone's future movement and intensity. There is always some uncertainty associated with tropical cyclone forecasting and the grey zone indicates the range of likely tracks. Photo / Fiji Meteorological Service, RNZ

By RNZ

A tropical depression east of the Solomon Islands is expected to develop into a cyclone in the next six to 18 hours and track towards Fiji.

According to the fijivillage website, the Nadi Weather Office says a gale alert is now in force for the Yasawa Group, Mamanuca Group and Western and Northern Viti Levu.

Storm-force winds are expected to start on Tuesday.

Fiji Meteorological Service forecaster Sefo Caravouvinaka said the worst weather is expected over Fiji tomorrow and Wednesday.

Caravouvinaka said it is expected to reach category 3 strength, with average wind speeds surpassing 119km/h.

“As it moves towards Fiji, we expect the system to intensify into a category 3 system by midday Tuesday,” he said.

Authorities are advising people to listen to advisories and stay away from flood-prone areas.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) is already reporting several bridges and crossings are inaccessible.

“The [NDMO] continues to call on the general public to stay away and refrain from attempting to cross flooded roads, rivers, bridges, crossings or walkways‼”

The Fiji Roads Authority is warning that the “heavy rain can lead to fallen trees, obstructing roads and footpaths” and is calling on people to “please stay vigilant”.

Fiji Police Assistant Commissioner - Operations Livai Driu is pleading with the public to “remain on high alert”.

Driu said people in need of assistance can call their respective divisional police command centres or divisional police commanders.

Fiji Police Force has activated its divisional standby team and is advising parents and guardians to supervise children at all times.

Police are also asking motorists “not to take any risks” in trying to cross flooded roads.

LOVONI VILLAGE AT THIS HOUR📍



IF YOU NEED HELP, contact the Divisional Police Command Centre numbers ⬇️



📞9905296 - National PCCC

📞9905457 - West

📞9905722 - North

📞9905529 - South

📞9905563 - East

📞8932875 - Central



Toll-free lines ⬇️@fiji_force - 917@NFAFiji - 910 pic.twitter.com/JlsLqkpqLq — Fiji NDMO (@FijiNDMO) November 12, 2023

‘Secure schools’

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro is urging parents and guardians “to exercise all precautions”.

In a statement on Facebook, Radrodro has called on divisional and education officers to ensure the safety and security of all schools.

“Given the heavy rain and strong winds being experienced, may I request that education officers liaise closely with respective heads of schools to ensure we secure all schools, facilities and ensure the safety of our children, especially those in boarding facilities,” he said.

He said the Education Ministry, with other relevant authorities, is monitoring the situation.

“Should it be confirmed that a cyclone will be hitting Fiji, all external exams are likely to be shifted to a later date. This announcement should be coming out later today.”

He said the priority right now is the safety of lives.

