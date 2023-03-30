Brian Setford: A beloved “good man” farewelled in style

Brian Setford always responded kindly to the camera.

The predominant mood at Brian Setford’s Celebration of Life was one of laughter as tales were regaled of his exploits (intended or accidental) throughout his 78 years, recounted by family and friends.

It was exactly how Brian would have liked it, he being a lover of life and the challenges it brought. He had a great sense of humour, always looking on the bright side (to quote Monty Python’s Life Of Brian) which allowed him to see the funny side of any situation.

Brian’s service was held in the Dannevirke Services and Citizen’s Club on Saturday, March 25.

As eldest son Derek (acting as MC) said, had his dad not passed, he would have been up leading the storytelling.

Brian Setford, participating in the September Memory Walk.

Brian Setford was born in Dannevirke in 1944 and passed after some time suffering dementia on March 21.

He is survived by his loving and supportive wife Paddy, three sons, two daughters-in-law and eight grandchildren, and leaves behind thousands of friends made during a very busy life.

Educated at South School and Dannevirke High School, Brian showed his keen interest in sport and drama early – two passions which dominated his life.

He started work at the Bank of New South Wales at 17, playing cricket, rugby and football, then had a brief sojourn to Gisborne and Tokomaru Bay before returning to Dannevirke.

In 1974 he began working for The Dannevirke Evening News as its advertising manager, thriving in the job because it allowed him to interact with the public which he loved.

He joined the Excelsior Sports Club, continuing his time playing, coaching and watching cricket and rugby meeting and married Paddy who shared his passion for cricket. They raised three sons Derek, Mark and Rod whom they supported in their endeavours playing sport.

He also began engaging in his other passion, on the stage in Dannevirke’s Little Theatre, forming a strong 35-year bond with iconic director Gay Edgecombe. With a strong cast of other talented actors like Derek Sisson, Cyril Norris, Dale Burne and Maurice Millar, the theatre rolled off comedy after comedy with hilarious success, with Brian frequently taking the lead. His favourite was Fur Coat and No Nickers by Mike Harding.

His fellow thespian Maurice Millar says Brian was “firstly a great actor of comedy with impeccable timing and knowledge of how to listen to an audience to get the utmost of his lines,” adding “and what expressions! - wide-eyed reactions to a situation always had the audience laughing”.

But he also adds: “I’m reminded that Brian too was the consummate character actor in such shows as the first One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest and The Man Who Came To Dinner.”

When Gaye Edgecombe finally retired Brian became president of the Dannevirke Drama Society and helped nurse it through to the modern era when it became the Dannevirke Theatre Company in its new premises at the Fountain Theatre.

During that time, Brian also began reporting freelance on cricket and rugby matches he had watched, having stories printed in the Sunday News and Sunday Times.

When after 12 years the advertising job ended, he wrote sporting and other stories for both the Bush Telegraph and Hawkes Bay Today until with the passing of sports reporter Dave Gardiner, when he gained the position at the Dannevirke Evening News.

There his love and knowledge of any kind of sport allowed Brian to flourish, reporting on cricket, rugby, football, table tennis, swimming, snooker, bowls and any other sport of the time using his astute knowledge of the games. He continued until he retired at 65 in 2010.

Brian Setford with the plaque given to him for his coverage of the 1996 Ross Shield. Photo / Bryan Kirk

While reporting Brian continued to play rugby for Excelsior and joined the Golden Oldies Club, travelling to Sydney to a tournament in 1983. His after-match experiences were legendary with all his sports – as the speakers recounted with hilarity - as was his adventurous driving of his motorcar.

At the same time he was an avid member of the Dannevirke RSA and was its secretary/treasurer for nearly 40 years, playing a role in the rebuilding of the Dannevirke Services and Citizen’s Club after it partially burnt down. It was most fitting that his Celebration of Life was held at his favourite watering hole.

Brian’s sons Derek, Mark and Rod raise their glasses in a toast to a great dad at his Celebration of Life on Saturday.

Each of Brian’s sons spoke at the Celebration of Life and they reported deep respect and love of their dad. They said they were the sons of a good man who deeply loved them and his grandchildren. They said he showed them “who they were was always enough” but at the same time, he was hugely proud of their achievements.

They thanked the staff at Rahiri Retirement Village for treating their dad with “respect, humility and love” when Brian came into their care in later life, as well as the Marion Kennedy Club for its constant support.

Finally, they related a particular story about his giving them a story at bedtime each night when they were young, which sums up the man. The story made up on the spot, incorporated each of the three sons and their adventures, Brian adding appropriate accents to increase authenticity.

There he goes acting again for the common good – not that they got much sleep!