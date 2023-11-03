Two men have been arrested after a spate of shootings and gunpoint robberies in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Ōpōtiki police said this afternoonthat they were notified on October 16 that a person had fired a firearm at a property in the Ōpōtiki area.

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody the next day and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and recklessly discharging a firearm.

This morning, a 27-year-old man was taken into custody after a report of a robbery where a firearm was allegedly presented at another person.

The man was charged with assault with intent to rob involving a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, the statement said.

The first man was due to reappear on January 25 next year in Ōpōtiki District Court and the second man was due to appear today in the Whakatāne District Court.

“Police hope that these arrests in conjunction with other recent arrests in the area, reassure the community that this behaviour will not be tolerated by police,” the statement said.

“We will continue to take all necessary measures to stamp out offending involving firearms and hold offenders to account.”

Police encouraged people to share information on anyone illegally possessing firearms and weapons with police.

Information can be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.