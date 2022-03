Emergency services are in attendance. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a crash in Auckland which saw a truck smash into a building this morning.

The accident happened on New North Rd in Morningside around 9.30am.

St John has reported that it has transferred one person to Auckland Hospital in a serious condition.

Cordons are currently in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come.