Air New Zealand in a trading halt, Transmission Gully finally opens and a melanoma study reveals a grim reality in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Air New Zealand in a trading halt, Transmission Gully finally opens and a melanoma study reveals a grim reality in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A body has been found inside a caravan that caught fire this morning in the Far North, police confirm.

Emergency services attended the incident that occurred around 7.30am on Oruru Rd in Peria, east of Kaitaia.

Three fire trucks, police and one ambulance were at the scene.

Northern Fire and Emergency shift manager Josh Pennefather earlier said there were concerns for someone who could be missing.

More to come.