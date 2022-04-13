A person has received serious injuries in a crash between a bus and a car this afternoon in Auckland.
The accident happened on Riddell Rd in Glendowie around midday.
A police spokesperson said one other person has also received injuries.
Auckland Transport has advised that the road between Roberta Ave and Whitehaven Rd is closed and motorists should avoid the route.
Photos shows the orange car completely smashed-in while the bus appears to have damage to the front of it around the bumper.
Fire trucks, police and St John are in attendance.
More to come.