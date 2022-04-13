Emergency services are at the scene of an accident in Glendowie. Photo / Darren Masters

Emergency services are at the scene of an accident in Glendowie. Photo / Darren Masters

A person has received serious injuries in a crash between a bus and a car this afternoon in Auckland.

The accident happened on Riddell Rd in Glendowie around midday.

A police spokesperson said one other person has also received injuries.

Auckland Transport has advised that the road between Roberta Ave and Whitehaven Rd is closed and motorists should avoid the route.

RIDDELL RD, GLENDOWIE - ROAD CLOSED - 12:30PM

Due to a serious crash a section of Riddell Rd, between Roberta Ave and Whitehaven Rd, is now CLOSED in Glendowie. Avoid this route or allow extra time for diversions and delays in the area. ^TP pic.twitter.com/QxBLdDIfh3 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) April 13, 2022

Photos shows the orange car completely smashed-in while the bus appears to have damage to the front of it around the bumper.

Fire trucks, police and St John are in attendance.

More to come.