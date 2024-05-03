3 May, 2024 12:56 AM Quick Read

A 25-year-old man wanted in relation to a violent kidnapping in Beach Haven last month has been found hiding on Waiheke Island.

Police said an early morning trip to Waiheke today saw a group of people being taken into custody.

“Among those we located was the 25-year-old who was wanted to arrest over the earlier kidnapping,” Detective Sergeant Ray Fa’aofo said.

The address police searched was housing people connected to the Mongols gang, Fa’aofo said.

Three other people were taken into custody without incident.

More to come