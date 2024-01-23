Ambulance staff tend to an injured person after a crash at the Avondale Christmas Parade. Photo / Michael Burgess

A 45-year-old man has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing injury after a crash at a West Auckland Christmas parade last year.

Police made the announcement this morning, confirming that the man has been summonsed to appear in the Auckland District Court on March 4.

At least two people were seriously injured in the November 25 incident, which was witnessed by many members of the public, including children.

Witnesses told the Herald at the time that the vehicle involved - a Burger Fuel-branded car - revved its engine before rolling into a brass band who were performing at the time.

A Burger Fuel car collided with a brass band at the Avondale Santa parade. Photo / Michael Burgess

It is understood the two people seriously injured included a young woman who had been filming the band when the car hit her from behind.

Police said at the time that the vehicle involved appeared to have experienced a mechanical malfunction. As a result, Burger Fuel announced an immediate hold on all their vehicles until further review.

Police said they had also investigated allegations of assaults taking place after the initial crash.

“Despite extensive inquiries for CCTV, video footage or independent witnesses, we have not been able to corroborate these reports.

“As such, police have concluded our inquiries into this incident and we have advised all parties concerned.”



