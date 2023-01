The incident was called in shortly after 3pm on Thursday.

Emergency services have this afternoon rescued an infant from a septic tank in rural Whanganui.

The Herald understands ambulance crews were first on the scene, followed by firefighters, then police.

Emergency services were called to the property on Watt Livingstone Rd, Westmere, a rural community northeast of Whanganui, shortly after 3pm. A rescue helicopter and two ambulances rushed to the scene.

Police are set to release a statement shortly.