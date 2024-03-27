A police operation is under way in Flaxmere after a body was found after a vehicle fire. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke’s Bay police have discovered a body after a vehicle fire in Hastings.

Detective inspector Martin James, district crime services manager, said police made the grim discovery after the vehicle fire in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere on Tuesday night.

“Tragically, police have located a person deceased in the vehicle,” James said.

‘The car fire at a property on Irongate Road West was reported to police at 8.20pm yesterday, officers have today been conducting a scene examination at the property where the car was located.”

James said work is under way to formally identify the body and complete next of kin notifications.

Police are also working to establish the circumstances of the person’s death, which at this stage is being treated as unexplained.

“As part of our inquiries, police are also conducting a scene examination at a property on Sunderland Drive, Flaxmere,” James said.

“Residents on Irongate Road West and Sunderland Drive can expect to see a continued police presence in the coming days, and we thank them in advance for their support and co-operation.”

The tragedy bears similarity to the discovery of the body of Hawkes’ Bay teenager Ariki Rigby in a burnt-out car near Havelock North on September 5, 2022.

Since her death family and police have made numerous pleas for those responsible to come forward.

No arrests have been made in that investigation.