Breakers in Napier and Taradale remain open. Photo / Warren Buckland

One of the largest hospitality venues in Hastings has closed, citing the introduction of the red traffic light system and other Covid protection measures as the straws that broke its back.

Banners announcing the permanent closure were draped on the windows of Breakers Hastings on Tuesday morning, with a Facebook post confirming its intentions.

The post cited the effects of Covid, the impact of the traffic light system and struggles with staffing as reasons for closing.

"Unfortunately, we can see no improvement likely in the foreseeable future with sales or our ability to staff the kitchen adequately," the announcement said.

"We see sales deteriorating further, and a possible serious knock on effect from Omicron."

Breakers Hastings operations manager John Goldie said in December that half of their sales were from large summer bookings, which had been impacted by new Covid regulations. Photo / Warren Buckland

A month ago, Breakers Hastings went public with its concerns at what it said had been a significant loss in sales following the introduction of vaccine passes.

Operations manager John Goldie estimated that the business had lost about 300 customers in a fortnight, many of them from Christmas dos that were cancelled to accommodate unvaccinated workers.

"[It affects] even our walk-ins where a group of 10 to 12 people walk-in and one will say they are not vaccinated."

He said that half of the restaurant's sales were large group bookings over summer.

Breakers in Napier and Taradale remain open.