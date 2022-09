A broken down truck has blocked a northbound lane on the Northern Motorway, creating delays for rush hour traffic. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A breakdown on Auckland's Northern Motorway has caused delays northbound.

A truck broke down and blocked the left lane after the Esmonde Rd off-ramp during rush hour.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said tow trucks were on their way to the scene.

Motorists should expect delays along State Highway 1, with traffic building across the Harbour Bridge and toward an already congested spaghetti junction.

A breakdown has blocked a northbound lane of the Northern Motorway, with heavy traffic tailing across the Harbour Bridge. Photo / Google Maps

UPDATE 4:55PM

The left lane remains blocked with tow services on the way. Merge right with care and continue to expect northbound delays on #SH1 through the area. ^LB https://t.co/jzjXiBxIdu — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 28, 2022