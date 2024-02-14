Police say two youths were quickly apprehended after an aggravated robbery. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two youths were quickly arrested after attempting to rob a store in Napier on Monday.

The alleged aggravated robbery occurred at a commercial premises on Hyderabad Rd, Marewa, around 6.15am on Monday. Police said weapons were present but the incident did not involve guns.

Police said the two young offenders leapt over the counter and stole various items before fleeing on foot but were tracked down and arrested by the responding police units a short time later.

“This is a fantastic result, with the youths apprehended in minutes and all stolen property recovered,” police said.

The youths are now being dealt with by youth justice services.

Police thanked the public for their help and support in providing important information to stop crime and harm in our communities.

People can report offending as it is occurring by calling 111, or report matters after the fact by calling 105.