Brawl in Hawke's Bay street: Armed police swarm area, two injured

Two people have been injured after a fight involving roughly a dozen people in a Hastings street on Monday.

Armed police could be seen on Ormond Rd, Twyford, after at least four reports of a brawl at the end of the culdersac, near the entrance to the Ngaruroro River, about 4.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said two people had been injured and were being treated by St John Ambulance staff.

It was unclear if weapons were used in the fight.

More information would be made available as it came to hand, the spokeswoman said.