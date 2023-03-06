Belinda Arundel and Nerrily Frith from Brain Injury Whanganui say people are having to foot the bill from costly travel to specialist appointments. Photo / Bevan Conley

Petrol prices mean Whanganui residents living with brain injuries are facing increased costs getting to specialist appointments - and the Brain Injury Association says subsidies are now not enough.

Liaison officer of the Brain Injury Association Whanganui, Belinda Arundel, said her clients often have to travel to Palmerston North or Wellington to be assessed and treated.

“We don’t have the specialists here in Whanganui,” she said.

“A lot of appointments you have to go to Palmerston North for, and that’s an hour’s journey, and then some of the appointments are four hours long, so when you add that travel time there and back it’s very exhausting and a long day.”

Although families can apply to ACC or Manatū Hauora (Ministry of Health) for financial support, Arundel said the funding available was not enough.

“The cost that is being provided for them by ACC to travel is just not covering the realistic cost of what it is to make the journey in New Zealand at the moment with the cost of living and the cost of petrol.”

ACC deputy chief Andy Milne said ACC will reimburse for petrol costs in some instances, and there may be a contribution towards transport costs to get to and from medical appointments, work or getting children to school.

ACC’s reimbursement for travel to injury-related appointments is just 0.29 cents per kilometre.

Arundel said this needs to change to ease the financial burden on people with brain injuries, who often cannot drive themselves to appointments because of their injuries.

“Since 2009 they haven’t adjusted their rates, so well over 10 years since there has been a rate increase.”

“And of course there’s a huge difference between the cost of travel, not only in petrol prices, but in taxi fares, bus fares, there’s been a big increase since 10 years ago.”

Manager of accident compensation policy for the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Bridget Duley, said the current ACC mileage rate is set at a similar level to the Inland Revenue Department’s Tier 2 kilometre rate, which is currently 0.31 cents per kilometre.

“The ACC mileage rate is not determined annually, and is set at a level that is expected to reflect alignment with the IRD rate.”

“The current 29 cents per kilometre rate has enabled fair alignment over time.”

Brain Injury Awareness Month is this March and the Brain Injury Association Whanganui will hold an information day on Tuesday, March 21 outside Countdown from 9am-2pm with brochures for people looking to learn more about brain injuries.