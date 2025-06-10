Advertisement
Conservationists criticise NZ trawling after massive coral bycatch

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
Fisheries New Zealand says incidents involving this amount of coral are "very rare". Video / Cameron Pitney
  • Conservationists say Sir David Attenborough would be “mortified” by images of six tonnes of coral caught in a single trawl net off New Zealand’s east coast.
  • Seafood New Zealand’s CEO Lisa Futschek called the catch a “highly regrettable” mistake, noting it was reported as required by law.
  • Karli Thomas from the Deep-Sea Conservation Coalition criticised New Zealand’s practices, urging stronger protections for seamounts and corals.

Conservationists say revered broadcaster and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough would be “mortified” by new images showing a record six tonnes of protected coral inside a single trawl net on the deck of a bottom trawling vessel off the east coast of New Zealand.

Images of the accidental catch, released under

