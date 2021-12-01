Botox requests go 'crazy' in Auckland clinic, but warning to those wanting fillers after jab

People may have to wait a few weeks after getting the Covid-19 jab. Photo / 123rf

As new client requests for Botox go "crazy" at one Auckland clinic, people wanting cosmetic fillers straight after the Covid jab are out of luck.

Cosmetic medicine specialist Dr Sarah Hart said they were getting "loads of new inquiries" since reopening.

She said lockdown meant people had more time to research treatments, and were exposed to seeing their face more over Zoom.

"People have income that they might have spent on a holiday, or going away, and they are therefore repurposing that money to do procedures instead."

However, Hart told the Herald those wanting to get dermal fillers would have to wait two weeks after the Covid-19 vaccine.

"For a long time we've known about delayed onset reactions, when the immune system is a little bit active it can detect the filler and cause a bit of inflammation in the filler, a little bit of swelling, a little bit of redness."

Because this, she said following any vaccine at all they recommend waiting for two weeks to get dermal filler.

One woman, who spoke to the Herald on the condition of anonymity, said on the day of her lip filler appointment she was told she'd have to wait a few weeks as she had received a Covid-19 vaccine that day.

Although she was shocked, the woman confirmed she would just have to wait to get her lips boosted.

One New Zealand cosmetic treatment franchise stated on their website those wanting Dermal Filler have to wait two weeks following a jab, and those wanting Botox, LED Light Therapy and Laser Hair Removal have to wait one week.

Hart said this would be their policy, and given some people have short-lived reactions to the vaccine, they probably want things separated out for clarity.

"There's no interaction with the vaccine with any of those treatments, there's no interaction with the vaccine and Botox and there's no interactions with the vaccine and laser."

Until the traffic light system starts Hart said they can only offer treatment around the mask, so can only do Botox.

Hart warned that those considering a post-lockdown refresh should check the qualifications of the practitioner, because there are some untrained operators.

"For doctors, the New Zealand Society of Cosmetic Medicine qualification is the only recognised one, so that's a two-year diploma that the doctors do."