Both lanes of main highway between Napier and Taupō blocked after slip

Both lanes of the main highway between Napier and Taupō are blocked after a late afternoon slip.

Police say State Highway 5 at Te Pōhue is closed following a slip just before 6pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The highway, which was closed for about a month after Cyclone Gabrielle hit last February, has had occasional closures since.

Rain has been falling on and off in the area over the past week, with 88mm recorded at Te Pohue over 12 hours on Sunday night.