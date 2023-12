Music maestros Lewis McCallum (left) and Peter Urlich are headlining Botanic Beats on January 25 in Napier.

The Napier Botanical Gardens will be abuzz with the sounds of swing and jazz-infused crowd favourites from 6pm to 8pm on January 25.

Former Th’ Dudes frontman Peter Urlich and Synthony sax sensation Lewis McCallum will headline the annual family-friendly event.

It is a great opportunity to host some outstanding musical legends and Kiwi icons, Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy said.

“Peter Urlich showcases a different part of his musical persona each time he performs in the Bay.

“He’s got a real love for Napier and finds any excuse to come and visit, and share his extraordinary talents.”

Urlich’s DJ skills were on show at Napier’s Nuit Blanche in October, as part of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival. In April, he’ll be rocking as a member of The Magnificent 7, one of the support acts at the Harvest Moon concert headlined by Tom Jones, at McLean Park.

For Botanic Beats he’ll go back to the influences of his formative years.