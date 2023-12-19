Music maestros Lewis McCallum (left) and Peter Urlich are headlining Botanic Beats on January 25 in Napier.

Music maestros Lewis McCallum (left) and Peter Urlich are headlining Botanic Beats on January 25 in Napier.

The Napier Botanical Gardens will be abuzz with the sounds of swing and jazz-infused crowd favourites from 6pm to 8pm on January 25.

Former Th’ Dudes frontman Peter Urlich and Synthony sax sensation Lewis McCallum will headline the annual family-friendly event.

It is a great opportunity to host some outstanding musical legends and Kiwi icons, Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy said.

“Peter Urlich showcases a different part of his musical persona each time he performs in the Bay.

“He’s got a real love for Napier and finds any excuse to come and visit, and share his extraordinary talents.”

Urlich’s DJ skills were on show at Napier’s Nuit Blanche in October, as part of the Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival. In April, he’ll be rocking as a member of The Magnificent 7, one of the support acts at the Harvest Moon concert headlined by Tom Jones, at McLean Park.

For Botanic Beats he’ll go back to the influences of his formative years.

Napier's Botanical Gardens are in Coote Rd, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland�

Urlich counts singing superstars Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Tony Bennett among his idols. Their songs form part of his childhood memories.

“My mum loved this stuff, I grew up listening to it. I don’t think you have to be any particular age to appreciate the songwriting and the lyrics, the really cool versions of hits from the great American songbook, that people like Frank [Sinatra] did.

“We wear the suits and hark back to an era when it was cool to look cool, dress well, shine the shoes and be chic,” Urlich said.

He and McCallum have an extensive repertoire of American jazz and traditional pop classics, including staples Fever, Moondance, Blue Moon and Ain’t No Sunshine.

Murphy reckoned what made Botanic Beats magical was it gave people the chance to see talent for free in a relaxed atmosphere.

“The Botanical Gardens are a wonderful place for our community to come together and support known musicians and emerging talent.”

The concert also features the youthful talents of Project Prima Volta, a Hawke’s Bay music programme mentoring talented teenagers and helping them develop performance skills within a supportive environment.

Botanic Beats has plenty of space to set up for a picnic. It is best to arrive early to find a good spot to see the stage. Food trucks will also be on site. Check Napier City Council’s Facebook page for more information closer to the time.



