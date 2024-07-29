Elijah Wood and Nell Fisher play father and daughter Strawn Wise and Mildred in the Kiwi feature film Bookworm.

Te Awamutu’s Regent Theatre is holding two advanced screenings of the Kiwi movie Bookworm this weekend.

The movie is co-written and directed by Ant Timpson and stars Elijah Wood, Nell Fisher and Michael Smiley.

The Bookworm openings feature welcomes from Wood, Fisher and Timpson, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusive content and prizes and giveaways of movie merchandise.

Fisher plays 11-year-old Mildred, whose world is turned upside down when her estranged father, the washed-up magician Strawn Wise (Wood), comes to look after her and agrees to take her camping to find a mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther.