Te Awamutu’s Regent Theatre is holding two advanced screenings of the Kiwi movie Bookworm this weekend.
The movie is co-written and directed by Ant Timpson and stars Elijah Wood, Nell Fisher and Michael Smiley.
The Bookworm openings feature welcomes from Wood, Fisher and Timpson, as well as behind-the-scenes exclusive content and prizes and giveaways of movie merchandise.
Fisher plays 11-year-old Mildred, whose world is turned upside down when her estranged father, the washed-up magician Strawn Wise (Wood), comes to look after her and agrees to take her camping to find a mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther.