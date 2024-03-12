Police and Defence Force explosives experts were called to an evacuated Tauriko commercial premises on Monday.

The Defence Force says explosives experts investigated more than 30 items while assessing a potential explosive threat in Tauranga.

On Monday a commercial building in Tauriko was evacuated after Customs staff examining declared firearms discovered potentially explosive items, police said previously.

Customs has confirmed the items had been imported into New Zealand as part of a personal shipment.

In a statement to the Bay of Plenty Times today, the Defence Force said its explosive ordinance disposal team attended.

“More than 30 items were investigated and identified as various conventional munitions most of which were determined to be inert.

“All other items were removed and disposed of in a safe manner.”

It advised anyone who discovered a potentially dangerous item to be cautious, contact police and stay clear of it until an expert deemed it safe.

A police spokesperson said on Monday the Whiore Ave building was evacuated due to the discovery of a “potential explosive threat”.

Police were called to the commercial premises around 10.45am.

“While examining declared firearms, Customs staff discovered some items that may pose potential explosive threats.

“As a result, the building was evacuated and the police cordon was put in place to secure the premises,” the spokesperson said.

New Zealand Defence Force bomb staff were notified and responded.

A Customs spokesperson told the Bay of Plenty Times four officers were examining an imported shipment of personal effects at a licensed Customs-controlled area.

“Such commercial premises are licensed for this very type of activity.”

The discovery of potential explosive items among declared restricted goods triggered Customs’ “standard operating procedures” and Police were notified.

The examination was halted immediately and the facility was immediately evacuated.

The spokesperson said firearms, daggers and bayonets were restricted imports and required a permit to import and physical examination by Customs.

“While it is uncommon, Customs officers are trained to identify potential explosives and follow necessary protocol accordingly.”

The Bay of Plenty Times has attempted to contact a Tauriko business that appeared to be the location of the incident.