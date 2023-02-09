The boil water notice is effective immediately and will be in place until further notice. Photo / NZME

Murupara residents are advised to boil all water after routine testing has revealed elevated levels of e-coli in the drinking water supply.

Murupara Area School said in a social media post some students and staff had been “vomiting due to water pollution.”

“The Ministry of Education has advised the school can be open tomorrow only on the proviso that students bring plenty of boiled water with them,” the post said.

Murupara Area School acting principal Kura Hingston told the Rotorua Daily Post today the council notified the school Thursday morning that water testing results had shown elevated levels of E.coli.

”We activated our health and safety plan,” Hingston said.

”Initially we thought we might have to close the school for two days but that was changed and we were able to open. Students were asked to bring their own bottled water.”

Prior to the council’s notification, Hingston said there had been some instances of staff and students reporting “gastro-like” symptoms earlier in the week.

Hingston said she had asked the council to provide more information about when the water testing was actually done.

”Our community are worried about [the situation].”

Hingston said members of the school community had asked if bottled water was also needed to be brought to school for handwashing.

”The Ministry of Education has been very helpful. They’ve said they would send water to the school if needed.”

Hingston said Murupara Area School hoped to be open on Monday.

Whakatane District Council said all water in the town used for drinking, making baby formula, juice, ice, washing fruit and vegetables, other food preparation/cooking needs, or brushing teeth should be boiled.

The boil water notice will be in place until further notice the council said.

Council dosed the water supply with a hypochloride solution this afternoon on Thursday afternoon but cannot lift the boil water notice until there have been at least three consecutive days of clear test results.

De’Cafe Murupara employee Oru Waititi said the cafe was boiling water and cooling it for drinking.

”We’re just boiling it and if anyone asks, we’ve got water boiled for them,” Waititi said.

”It doesn’t take long.”

How to boil water for drinking:

Boiling will kill all disease-causing organisms.

Bring water to a rolling boil (where bubbles appear in the centre and do not disappear when the water is stirred) for two minutes or boil a full electric jug until it switches off

Cool water (do not use ice cubes to do this) and pour into clean container with a lid

Refrigerate until needed.