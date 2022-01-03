Bodyboarder trying to fight off sea lion wrong - DoC

A beachgoer confronted the juvenile New Zealand sea lion at a Dunedin beach. Video / Darryl Jones

A video of a bodyboarder wildly swinging his board at a New Zealand sea lion at a Dunedin beach reveals ignorance of the threatened species, a Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger says.

The video, taken by Darryl Jones, shows a bodyboarder engaging with the wild animal at the water's edge on the beach near the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool yesterday morning.

As the man backs away from the animal, near the base of the sea wall the gap between the two closes and he swings his board twice at the animal.

Both swings narrowly miss the juvenile sea lion's head.

Jones said he noticed the bodyboarder being prevented from entering the water by a waiting sea lion moving from side to side before he started filming.

If the person in the video had walked away and waited five minutes, the sea lion would have "got bored" and gone back in the water, he said.

"I've been a paua diver years ago, I've been surfing here for 30 years, I've encountered them heaps of times — they're all bluff.

"They're just inquisitive."

Doc biodiversity ranger Jim Fyfe said at this time of year people who were not usually at the coast were having their first experience with the wildlife, and often getting it wrong.

In this case the animal would have interpreted the swings at its head as a form of playing, which could have created more problems for the body boarder.

"It's just ignorance."

Fyfe advised people to be aware of their surroundings and if there was a sea lion in the water, to wait, or head along the beach.