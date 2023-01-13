Body of surfer found on beach in South Taranaki

The body of a surfer has been found on a beach in South Taranaki.

The body of a surfer has been found on a beach in South Taranaki.

The body of a surfer has been found on a beach in Warea, South Taranaki, this afternoon.

Police announced the death shortly before 10pm tonight.

“While formal identification is yet to be completed, it’s believed to be a person who was missing briefly in that sea area earlier today,” a spokesperson said.

Police are making inquiries on behalf of the Coroner.

A rāhui is in place on the coastline from Cape Egmont Lighthouse to Waiweranui Stream, out of respect for the dead person and their whānau.

Police confirmed events planned for this area over the weekend will be postponed and recreational fishers are being asked not to fish in this area while the rāhui is in place.