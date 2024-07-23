The Waimatā River inland from Gisborne, pictured after Cyclone Gabrielle last year. Photo / Gisborne Herald

The body of the excavator operator who died yesterday when his machine tipped over while working in the Waimatā River near Gisborne was recovered last night.

The tragedy unfolded mid-morning yesterday when the 30-tonne machine flipped at a spot in the upper reaches of the river, past Utting Rd about 20km up Waimatā Valley Rd.

Frantic efforts were made by other contractors to free the trapped driver from his completely submerged cab, but to no avail.

A major recovery effort was mounted, using heavy machinery from Gisborne, and the police dive squad was flown in to assist if required.

“Heavy steel cables were attached to the excavator and the heavy machinery was able to lift it sufficiently upright to enable two firefighters and a member of the surf and swift water rescue team to get the deceased driver out of his cab,” an emergency services spokesman said.