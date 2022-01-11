Body located in search for missing person off Kariotahi Beach

On Friday evening, emergency services were notified that a person was missing in the water. Photo / NZME

On Friday evening, emergency services were notified that a person was missing in the water. Photo / NZME

A body has been located off Kariotahi Beach, four days after a person went missing at the Auckland beach

On Friday, emergency services were notified that a person was missing in the water at about 8.15pm.

Aerial and water searches were carried out, but the person had not been found.

Police said the body was located by Eagle helicopter on Tuesday morning, while carrying out an aerial search of the coastline.

The body has since been recovered by local surf lifesavers and brought to land.

Police are not in a position to name the person until formal identification has taken place.

The death will be referred to the Coroner, police said.

It is the 32nd death in the water this summer.

According to data provided by Water Safety New Zealand, the last time New Zealand recorded 14 deaths was in the holiday period between 1997 and 1998.

It's been nearly 40 years since more than this number of people died – 15 lost their lives between 1982 and 1983.

Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard told the Herald last week the uptick in drownings over the holiday period had raised "absolute alarm bells".

He suggested lockdowns in Auckland, Northland and Waikato had perhaps created increased enthusiasm to get out and about, had contributed to people's fitness being lower than usual, or their equipment being unserviced.

Primary school pupils had also missed out on term 4 swimming lessons, which not only boosted kids' survival skills but fostered conversation around water safety at home and in the community.

The "unprecedented" toll represents a 180 per cent increase on the five-year average – which is five.