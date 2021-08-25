Voyager 2021 media awards
Body located at Hataitai Beach, Wellington, identified as 64-year-old woman

Police comb the Hataitai Beach area on Wednesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sophie Trigger
A body located at a Wellington beach yesterday has been identified as a 64-year-old Hataitai woman.

Her body was found at Hataitai Beach on Evans Bay Parade at about 9.45am yesterday, on day 8 of a nationwide alert level 4 lockdown, and Wellington Police are continuing to investigate her death.

Police are appealing for witnesses from anyone who was in Hataitai Beach areas between 5.30am and 9.30am on Wednesday and saw a woman dressed in sportswear.

They said a post-mortem would be carried out today, and extended their sympathies to the deceased's family and friends.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation can ring Wellington Police on (04) 381 2077.

Police conducting a search along Evans Bay Parade while they investigate an unexplained sudden death at Hataitai Beach in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell
