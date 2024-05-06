Police said on Monday that the death of a man whose body was found at Riverpark Reserve in Henderson on Sunday remained unexplained. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland police are continuing to investigate the circumstances around a dead body found in a reserve in Henderson.

The body was found in the Riverpark Reserve at the end of Bittern Place about 12.40pm Sunday.

The death was initially treated as unexplained. In an update on Monday, police said that had not changed.

An autopsy would be done in “due course”, a police spokesman said.

Photographs from the reserve showed police going into the mangroves and staff could be seen unloading wet weather gear from a police van about 2pm on Sunday.

A blue Search and Rescue forensic tent was also set up.

Police at the scene of an investigation into a dead man found in mangroves at the Riverpark Reserve, off Bittern Place in Henderson. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Shortly before 3.35pm, the body was removed from the scene. Forensic staff took down their tent and left the scene.

Police said inquiries are ongoing to determine what occurred and an autopsy will be conducted in the coming days.

A resident said it felt “creepy” to have a dead body by the lake. The woman, who didn’t want to be named, said the reserve was popular with locals, with many families using the area over weekends. She was heading there for a walk but said she would now walk somewhere else instead.

“It’s a lovely, serene spot, and it feels creepy having a dead body there,” she said. “I’m just hoping it’s not a homicide, but something less sinister like [a] medical [event] or suicide,” she said.

Hato Hone St John was called to the reserve but was not needed to transport the body.



