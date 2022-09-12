Police are investigating after a body found was in a burned-out car in a Havelock North riverside carpark. Video / Neil Reid

Police are investigating after a body found was in a burned-out car in a Havelock North riverside carpark. Video / Neil Reid

WARNING: Contains content some people may find upsetting

The woman found dead in a burnt-out car on the outskirts of Havelock North is yet to be formally identified more than a week after her body was discovered.

Detective Inspector David De Lange said police had made "good progress" in the homicide investigation, which was launched after the woman was found by a dog walker at the River Rd Recreational Reserve earlier this month.

"Police launched a homicide investigation into the woman's death ... and inquiries to establish what has happened prior to her death are ongoing.

"Efforts to formally identify the woman remain ongoing."

De Lange said police still wanted to hear from anyone who saw a mid-90s dark grey Toyota Corona or people in River Rd area between 10pm on September 2 and 7am on September 3.

"We want to thank members of the public who have been ringing police with information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220905/1265. Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The burnt-out vehicle that contained the woman's body was first discovered on Saturday September 3.

The car remained there over the weekend until the following Monday when a dog walker took a closer look at it and discovered the woman's body, alerting police to again take a closer look at it.

Police announced they had launched a homicide investigation into an "unexplained death" a week ago, saying an initial report from a member of the public was that the burnt-out car contained animal remains.