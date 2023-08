A member of the public spotted a body and called police about 12.50pm today. Photo / File

A body has been found floating off the coast of Raglan, Waikato today, prompting police inquiries.

A member of the public spotted the body and called police about 12.50pm.

Police are trying to identify the person so they can notify their next of kin and work out the circumstances of their death.