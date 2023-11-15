Body found near Mohaka River mouth

The Mohaka River, near Raupunga and upstream from where the body of a person has been found near the river mouth. Photo / NZME.

Police were early on Wednesday afternoon still unable to identify a person whose body had been found near the Mohaka River mouth in northern Hawke’s Bay.

The body was found north of the river mouth and recovered on Tuesday.

The body has yet to be identified, but the find comes amid the search for Matthew Knight, who went missing in the Mohaka and Raupunga area more than a month ago.

Police said formal identification could take several days, but the death was not being treated as suspicious and was being referred to a Coroner.

Police thanked local iwi Ngati Pāhauwera for their support during the operation to recover the body.

A rāhui has been put in place encouraging people to not use the Mohaka beach and river area for water activities for the next three days.

There has been no comment from police as to whether the discovery could be related to the disappearance of 19-year-old Waikato man reported missing in the Mohaka and Raupunga area since October 9.