Body found in search for missing Milford Sound tramper

Search and Rescue specialists were now working to recover the body. Photo / Supplied

Search and Rescue specialists were now working to recover the body. Photo / Supplied

The body of a man believed to be a tramper who went missing in the Milford Sound area on Monday has been found.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Police said the body was located and Search and Rescue specialists were now working to recover the body.

The man, who had been intending to climb Devil's Armchair, was reported overdue shortly after midnight on Monday morning, and a search was initiated.

Police thanked Search and Rescue and LandSAR personnel, specialist Alpine Cliff Rescue (ACR) teams and other teams who helped find the man's body.

"This is a tragic outcome for everyone involved and Police extend their sympathies to his friends and family."

Devil's Armchair is a mountain with an elevation of 535 metres. It is north of Giant Gate Falls, and southwest of Mt Phillips.

The Milford Track ends near the base of the mountain and there is no track to the top.