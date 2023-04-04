Voyager 2022 media awards
Body found in Palmerston North house after reports of ‘unknown substance’

The death will be referred to the Coroner. Photo / Dean Purcell

A body has been recovered from a house in Palmerston North after police were called about an “unknown substance”.

A police spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the address on Rangitkei St at 10.30am and as a precaution several nearby homes were evacuated.

The road was also closed, but cordons have since been lifted and the road has reopened.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the incident at 11.15am and sent two appliances with three crews.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.


