Body found in Palmerston North house after reports of ‘unknown substance’

A body has been recovered from a house in Palmerston North after police were called about an “unknown substance”.
A police spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the address on Rangitkei St at 10.30am and as a precaution several nearby homes were evacuated.
The road was also closed, but cordons have since been lifted and the road has reopened.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told the Herald they were called to the incident at 11.15am and sent two appliances with three crews.
The death will be referred to the Coroner.