Body found in Onewhero in search for man missing in floodwaters

The body of a man swept away on floodwaters in Onewhero on Friday has been found.

Police said a drone operator discovered the body of the man 1km away from where he went missing in Onewhero, which is south west of Mercer.

Police say they have been overwhelmed by the way the rural Waikato community has rallied around and gone above and beyond to assist with the search.

Locals have offered their time and effort, food, and support to others around them at this extremely difficult time.

Four people have now died during the North Island’s severe weather event since Friday.

Daniel Mark Miller, 34, of Wairau Valley, has been identified as a victim of the flooding event.

He was found in a culvert on Target Rd in Wairau Valley on Friday.

Miller was filming himself going door-to-door and checking on residents in the area before his death.





A “significant” northeasterly rain and gale system is coming in from the north in coming days and there’s potential for more slips and flooding.

Tomorrow will be a brief reprieve for Aucklanders to clean up, assess damage and clear gutters and drains in preparation for another major weather event arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday, Metservice’s Georgina Griffiths said in an Auckland Emergency Management briefing.

Griffiths said the timing for this weather event is not yet firm and more details will be available in the coming hours.

Auckland Emergency Management Controller Rachel Kelleher said 19 homes across the region have been red-stickered.

This number is only the tip of the iceberg, with more than 5000 properties across 25 suburbs needing some level of assessment. A hundred and thirty assessors are on the ground between Wellsford and Pukekohe.



