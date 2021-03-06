Body found in burning car in Flat Bush, Auckland, police say

Police at the scene where emergency teams were called to a burnt out car. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A body has been found inside a burning car at a park in Auckland - and police will this morning launch a detailed crime-scene examination.

Emergency teams rushed to the vehicle fire at Barry Curtis Park on Chapel Rd in Flat Bush in the city's south-east about 8.10pm on Saturday.

"Initial reports indicate a body may be in the vehicle," police said.

Police erected a blue forensic tent over the car last night and will this morning start a detailed investigation and scene examination.

Cordons were in place at Chapel Rd and Ormiston Rd, and Stancombe Rd and Chapel Rd.

A photographer at the scene said police were working alongside their specialist search group, with officers scouring the scene with torches.

"A large section of Barry Curtis Park was cordoned off with police tape - with officers blocking the entrances.

"The scene is in lockdown, with police media confirming a scene examination will be carried out [on Sunday]."