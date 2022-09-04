Voyager 2022 media awards
Body found at Waitakaruru, near where person was reported missing

Body found in Waitakaruru, police working to identify person. Photo / File

A body has been found in the Waikato District near where a 65-year-old man was reported missing from over the weekend.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Waitakaruru around 8.45am today after a member of the public discovered the body.

The body was located near State Highway 25.

Police are unable to confirm the person's identity until the formal identification process is complete.

Yesterday, police put out an appeal for sightings of Christopher Morrison.
Morrison was last seen in Waitakaruru on September 1.

"Christopher usually frequents the area around the canal near the Waitakaruru township, however, he may have travelled further throughout the region," a police spokesperson said.

"Police and his loved ones have concerns for his welfare."