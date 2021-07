Cordon set up near Rachel Spring in the Government Gardens this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

A body has been found at the Government Gardens in Rotorua.

A police spokesman said police were called to the scene near the Rotorua Bowling Club and Blue Baths about 10am.

Police were still at the scene.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter said a cordon was around the Rachel Spring and police, fire, and ambulance services were at the scene.

