A passerby said police arrived about 8.20am after the body had been discovered.

A team of police are at Mount Maunganui's Pilot Bay after a body was found there this morning.

Officers can be seen using a large blue tarpaulin to cover a body on the beach, near the water.

Police at the scene at Pilot Bay where a body has reportedly been found. Photo / Emma Houpt

A reporter at the scene said the middle section of Pilot Bay was cordoned off and there were four police cars parked nearby.

A couple, who requested to remain anonymous, were taking a walk along the Pilot Bay boardwalk when they noticed a body floating face down in the water about 8am.

They called police immediately after spotting it.

"We walked along the beachfront and saw a body floating three or four metres off the beach face down," the man said.

"We went down there to have a look if there was any movement. It was just someone floating."

The pair live in Tauranga and walk along the boardwalk three times every week.

The woman said she felt "a bit upset" after coming across the body.

