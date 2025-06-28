The man's body was recovered from the Whau River on Friday. Photo / NZME

The body of a man missing in Auckland’s Whau River has been recovered hours after his empty dinghy was discovered in nearby mangroves.

The alarm was raised just after 1am yesterday after he failed to return from a trip to shore from a moored boat on the Whau River, police said.

He had set out to row to shore from a moored boat on the Whau River on Thursday evening.

The Police Maritime Unit responded and conducted a search of the water, while Police Search and Rescue conducted a shoreline search with the assistance of the Police Eagle Helicopter.

“An unoccupied dinghy was located in mangroves and sadly a short time later, the man was located deceased at around 3.30pm yesterday [Friday],” police said in a statement today.