The investigation is still open and police would like to hear from anyone who knows anything about what happened. Photo / NZME

A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping as police investigate the death of a man whose body was found down a bank in Whakatāne.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said police have also charged two people with murdering Claude Te Rangiatahua Takao.

Takao, 47, of Nukuhou was found dead in Whakatāne on June 1.

Wilson said a 31-year-old accused of murder was due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court today via video link.

Police previously arrested a 32-year-old man and a 25-year-old man in connection with the investigation, charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery.

The 25-year-old was due to reappear in Whakatāne District Court today. He will now also face a murder charge, Wilson said.

Wilson said the homicide investigation was still active and police still wanted to speak to anyone with knowledge of what happened.

Anyone who has information can contact police on 105 or via police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update Report and referencing file number: 230531/6168.

Alternatively, report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.