A total of five people are facing murder, aggravated robbery or kidnapping charges in relation to the death of Claude Takao. Photo / File

A third man has been arrested and charged for the murder of Claude Takao after police found his body in Whakatāne.

Five people are now facing charges in relation to the kidnapping, robbery and murder of Takao, following the latest arrest.

“Police want to assure people that anyone who had a part in or assisted those involved in the murder, kidnapping or robbery of Mr Takao will be held to account,” a police spokesperson said.

The 47-year-old, of Nukuhou, was found dead down a bank in Whakatāne on June 1.

A 34-year-old man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today on charges of aggravated robbery, murder and two charges of kidnapping.

Police earlier charged a 14-year-old with aggravated robbery and kidnapping, a 32-year-old man charged with two counts of kidnapping and aggravated robbery, a 31-year-old charged with murder and a 25-year-old whose original kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges were upgraded to include a murder charge.

“This is an active homicide investigation and we continue to appeal for information,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that may assist Police with their enquiries are asked to contact them on 105 or online using the reference number 230531/6168.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



