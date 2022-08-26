Bodies in suitcases: Children's father died before mother left NZ

The homicide investigation into the two primary school-aged children found in suitcases at a Clendon Park property has expanded to South Korea. Video / NZ Herald

The father of the two young children whose bodies were discovered stuffed in suitcases in a case which has shocked the country had reportedly died before their disappearance.

The police investigation into the case – launched after the grisly find on August 11 at a Manurewa property – has seen Interpol called in, in a bid to find the dead children's mum who is believed to be in South Korea.

Police confirmed on Friday that they had formally identified both young victims.

But they would not release further information – including the names of the children or their relatives – due to the Coroner issuing an interim non-publication order which suppresses evidence of the identities of the children at the request of their family.

The father of the two dead children died while living in New Zealand in late 2017, Stuff reported today.

The year after his death, the children's mother reportedly flew back to South Korea, where the couple were originally from.

Eight days ago, the Herald revealed the human remains found in suitcases bought as part of an auction for abandoned goods in a storage unit in South Auckland were of two young children. Police have said the children had been dead a number of years.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelualater confirmed the remains - found at a Manurewa property on August 11 - were of primary school-aged, as ascertained by the post-mortem report.

Early indications were that the children could have been deceased for a number of years before being found, he told journalists

Police were following "positive lines of inquiry" in terms of the storage unit rental, Vaaelua said.

He said the children were aged between 5 and 10 and police were working on establishing when and where they died.

"What I can say is we are making very good progress with DNA inquiries," he said at the time.

Police forensics experts enter the scene at the Moncrieff Avenue property early in the investigation. Photo / Dean Purcell

"We are doing our very best to conclude the inquiry and figure out what happened to these young children.

"This is no easy investigation."

Vaaelua said "horrific cases like this" are difficult for homicide investigators, especially those who were parents themselves.

He declined to answer several questions from media, saying the investigation may otherwise be compromised.

Relatives of the victims "were in New Zealand", he said, but police were also working with Interpol.

It has since emerged South Korean authorities have also been approached for assistance.

A large police tent covers the area where the suitcases were being opened when the two bodies were discovered. Photo / Jed Bradley

A neighbour on the scene at the time of the terrible discovery told the Herald there was "kids stuff in the back of the trailer: prams, toys, walker" which transported the suitcases.

According to police, people living at the Moncrieff Ave house brought "unowned property to their address" and "are not involved in the incident".

It is understood the family purchased the contents of a storage locker as part of an online auction and found the remains in suitcases as part of the purchase.

A neighbour told the Herald the family found the remains in suitcases while they were unpacking and sorting through a trailer-load of the property on their front yard and driveway.

A police cordon was in place for many days at the house after the grisly find. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man at the property on Moncrieff Ave, Manurewa, last week said he was looking after the house for his immediate family who had allegedly left Auckland after making the find.

"We're doing all right. As long as everyone leaves us alone we'll be all right," the family member said.

"They've gone away [the family who discovered the remains]. I wasn't here."